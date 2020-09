BKT sponsors 6 IPL cricket franchises

OTR and agricultural tyre manufacturer BKT is extending its sponsorship of the shortest form of professional cricket, following its deal with Australia’s Big Bash League. In the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League, the most high-profile domestic T20 event, the multinational group from India will support Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

